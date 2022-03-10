Opposition will soon receive an unforgettable surprise: Usman Buzdar

The Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that the opposition will soon receive an unforgettable surprise.

Amid the current political situation in the country, the CM of Punjab has been encountering continued meetings with the Federal Ministers and members of Assembly.

In the meetings, the political situation and matters of mutual interests were discussed. Among those who called on him were Provincial Ministers Ashifa Riaz, Muhammad Sibtain Khan and member of Punjab Assemby Muhammad Abdullah Warraich.

On the Occasion Usman Buzdar mocked the opposition saying that the opposition who had been inclined towards the no-confidence motion has no confidence in itself. While showcasing trust and reliance in the solidarity of the members he expressed that the no-confidence motion will be a reason to panic for the opposition parties.

Provincial Ministers Ashifa Riaz and Muhammad Sibtain Khan further expressed that they have complete trust in their leadership and said that they stand with CM Usman Buzdar.