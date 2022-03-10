News Desk

Pakistan’s Ashraf to miss second Australia Test due to Covid

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf will miss the second Test against Australia after testing positive for Covid-19, the Pakistan Cricket Board said Wednesday.

The 28-year-old all-rounder missed the drawn first Test in Rawalpindi due to a hamstring injury.

“Ashraf has tested positive for Covid-19 in his on-arrival test at the Karachi team hotel,” the PCB said in a statement. “He will now undergo a five-day isolation.”

The second Test starts on Saturday in Karachi.

Ashraf has blossomed as a Test all-rounder in the past two years, giving Pakistan much-needed balance in both batting and bowling.

He has so far played 13 Tests, scoring 632 runs with four half centuries and taken 22 wickets.

Ashraf is the second Pakistan player to test positive for the virus after fast bowler Haris Rauf missed the first Test for the same reason.

Fawad Ahmed, Australia s spin bowling consultant, also tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Australia are playing in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years, having previously refused to tour over security fears.

The third Test is in Lahore from March 21-25. The tourists will also play three one-day internationals and a single T20I.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Corrupt groups united against PM Khan, says Qasim Suri

Business

Govt initiatives improve economic outlook: Tarin

Karachi

PTI decides to expel two ‘rebel’ MPAs of Sindh Assembly

Lahore

Anti-corruption team raids house of PML-N’s Chaudhry Tanveer

National

PM Imran to reach Lahore on day-long visit today

National

Irfan Mahar murder: Police arrest victim’s wife, in laws

Multan

No-trust motion against Usman Buzdar govt likely in 48 hours

National

Pakistan reports 639 fresh Covid cases in one day

Karachi

PM sees Zardari, Shehbaz, Fazl behind bars ‘in near future’

Lahore

‘JKT group’ meets Parvez Elahi in Lahore

1 of 213