Our Staff Reporter

PCA honours winners of Women’s Day Cycling Race

LAHORE – The colorful closing ceremony of the Women’s Day Cycling Race, jointly organized by PCA and TDCP, was held here at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex.
The presence of Punjab Minister for Health Yasmeen Rashid as chief guest and Hassan Khawar, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, encouraged all the players on the occasion of International Women’s Day. They handed over special prizes to Kanza Malik, winner of professional race and Mahwish Naseem, the winner of general race.
PCA Chairman Moazzam Khan Klaire, President Adnan Ehsaan Khan and Secretary Shehzada Butt and other officials were also present there. Chairman TDCP Dr Sohail Cheema presented a souvenir to Moazzam Khan. The PCA President gave away souvenirs Dr Sohail, Asadullah Fayyaz, Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, Manager Noman Khan and Nabila Khokhar.

Continue Reading
More Stories
Newspaper

West Indies earn historic 7-run win over England

Newspaper

6th AHC-PCB Girls’ Cricket Cup held at F-9 Cricket Ground

Newspaper

FG, HN Polo win in Mid City National Open Polo

Newspaper

Two matches of Polo Super League today

Newspaper

1st KPT Women’s Tennis League continues

Newspaper

Punjab, KP register victories in kabaddi matches

Entertainment

Mahira Khan’s ‘Baarwan Khiladi’ gets social media response

Entertainment

Ustad Pathanay Khan remembered

Entertainment

Cameron Diaz, still stunning, says she doesn’t care what she looks like anymore

Entertainment

Shackleton’s lost shipwreck discovered off Antarctica

1 of 247