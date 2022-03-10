PCA honours winners of Women’s Day Cycling Race

LAHORE – The colorful closing ceremony of the Women’s Day Cycling Race, jointly organized by PCA and TDCP, was held here at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

The presence of Punjab Minister for Health Yasmeen Rashid as chief guest and Hassan Khawar, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, encouraged all the players on the occasion of International Women’s Day. They handed over special prizes to Kanza Malik, winner of professional race and Mahwish Naseem, the winner of general race.

PCA Chairman Moazzam Khan Klaire, President Adnan Ehsaan Khan and Secretary Shehzada Butt and other officials were also present there. Chairman TDCP Dr Sohail Cheema presented a souvenir to Moazzam Khan. The PCA President gave away souvenirs Dr Sohail, Asadullah Fayyaz, Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, Manager Noman Khan and Nabila Khokhar.