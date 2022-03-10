Pervez Khattak’s brother likely to join JUI-F

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has suffered yet another blow in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as MPA and former provincial minister Liaquat Khattak would formally join the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) today.

Liaquat Khattak, the estranged brother of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, along with his family members and scores of supporters would formally join the JUIF at a press conference in Islamabad.

Last year in October it emerged that Khattak would join Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) after differences with the ruling PTI.

Liaquat Khattak was elected as a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly member from PK-64 on a PTI ticket.

The controversy

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in October 2021 removed KP Irrigation Minister Khattak over violating party policy in the PK-63 by-poll.

“Liaquat Khattak supported Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate during Nowshera by-poll and ran a campaign against PTI candidate,” said Kamran Bangash.

Bangash had said that Khattak was removed after taking Prime Minister Imran Khan in confidence.