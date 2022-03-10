Anadolu

PM Imran to reach Lahore on day-long visit today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Lahore on a day-long visit today (Thursday) amid rising political tension after the submission of the no-confidence motion. He is scheduled to chair important meetings during his stay in the city.

According to sources, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold separate meetings with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also preside over a parliamentary party meeting at the Chief Minister s secretariat for which all members of the PTI Punjab Assembly have been invited.

However, Jahangir Tareen group has rejected the invitation to attend the meeting. The Tareen group has announced to boycott the parliamentary party meeting.

According to sources, Tareen group has decided not to attend any parliamentary party meeting till Usman Buzdar remains the Chief Minister of the province.

The members of the Tareen group said that Usman Bazdar is not acceptable as the Chief Minister, therefore they will not participate in any meeting which will strengthen the power of Usman Bazdar.

