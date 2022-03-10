News Desk

PM Khan decides to replace Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

In a major development, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday decided to replace Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

They said the prime minister, who arrived in Lahore today on a day-long visit, has constituted a committee to decide who will be the next chief minister of the province.

The development comes amid a flurry of political activity in the country after the joint opposition submitted a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Khan in the National Assembly.

Earlier, the sources said the opposition has also decided to bring a no-trust motion against the Usman Buzdar government in Punjab. The no-trust motion could be submitted in the Punjab Assembly in the next 48 hours, they added.

On Tuesday, the joint opposition had submitted a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly secretariat. The opposition also filed a requisition notice seeking a session of the lower house of the Parliament to table the no-trust move.

PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, PPP’s Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri and JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar Ali submitted the no-trust motion in the NA Secretariat.

