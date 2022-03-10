PM meets CM, Governor Punjab to discuss political situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Lahore and met Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar amid rapidly evolving political situation of the country.

Duringthe meeting, Prime Minister said that government is confident and stable at political front and a decision about political situation of the province will be taken after extensive consultations.

The meeting also discussed administrative as well as ongoing development projects in the province.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that there is no need to worry as all lawmakers are supporting him.

PM held an important meeting with senior leadership of party including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Farrukh Habib, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar and Shafqat Mahmood.

Sources privy with the matter said that the huddle also discussed in detail the meetings with government allies and strategy to foil opposition’s no confidence motion.

The premier reiterated that he is not afraid of cheap tactics of opposition and said that he has made a plan to give a humiliating defeat to the opposition.