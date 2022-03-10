Our Staff Reporter

PMA condemns attack on CMCH MS in Larkana

HYDERABAD – Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sindh has condemned the attack on Dr Abdul Sattar Sheikh, Medical Superintendent, Chandka Medical College Hospital, Larkana at his private clinic and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.
PMA Sindh General Secretary Dr Zaman Baloch in a statement lamented the negligence of the police in the incident that took place in Larkana and also demanded action against the responsible officials.
Dr Baloch said that the incidents of violence against doctors were increased in the province and they are being tortured in the presence of police but no action against the accused had been taken by the law enforcers.
He appealed to chief minister Sindh, provincial health minister, IG Sindh and SSP Larkana to take immediate notice of the attack on Dr Abdul Sattar Sheikh and ensure arrest of the accused otherwise the doctors would be forced to hold protests across the province.

