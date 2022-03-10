PML-N Senator escapes arrest over alleged involvement in grabbing government land

Rawalpindi- Police along with officials of anti-graft body raided the residence of PML-N Senator Chaudhary Tanvir Ali Khan on Wednesday to arrest him for his alleged involvement in grabbing government land, informed sources.

However, Chaudhary Tanvir Ali Khan managed to escape, they said.

A police source claimed that police raided the mansion of veteran politician of PML-N but he was not present there.

Senator Chaudhary Tanvir Ali Khan had recently returned to the country from self-exile to participate in the marriage ceremony of his son Barrister Danial Ahmed Chaudhary. According to sources, the Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region has booked PML-N leader Chaudhary Tanvir Ali Khan along with scores of officers and officials of Rawalpindi Development Authority on charges of grabbing land in Walayat Complex.

Following the registration of case, they said, a heavy contingent of police along with officials of ACE Rawalpindi Region carried out a raid on mansion of the accused to arrest him. However, the wanted political leader managed to escape from the scene, they said.

“We raided the mansion of Chaudhary but he was not present there rather hid in another house where he got news of police raid and then fled,” said a senior police officer while talking to The Nation.

Another official from RDA revealed that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division had also sought a report from RDA about the case. He said police and anti-graft body officials are on a mission to arrest the PML-N leader and other officials of civic body.

Meanwhile, raid on mansion of Chaudhary Tanvir Ali Khan by police triggered a controversy on social media with scores of social media users saying “government attempted to spoil the walima ceremony of son of senior leader of PML-N.”