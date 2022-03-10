‘Political manoeuvrings’ ringing alarm bells

ISLAMABAD – The ongoing political meetings of PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain with the top leadership of opposition parties have rung alarm bells among PTI ranks as the ruling party is already facing a serious challenge from its disgruntled lawmakers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government is closely watching the political interactions of Chaudhry Shujaat as it is being feared that PML-Q in the present political upheaval can enter into a deal with the opposition to support its efforts to oust PTI from power.

On Wednesday, Chaudhry Shujaat along with his party leaders met with Co-chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari in the federal capital to discuss with him the current political situation in the wake of opposition’s move to submit a no-trust motion against PM Khan and the on-going efforts to dislodge the government of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

A day earlier, the seasoned politician from Gujrat had suddenly flown to Islamabad despite his fragile health only to meet with President Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties, Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He took this decision after PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan joined hands with a group of estranged lawmakers of the party led by Jahangir Khan Tareen only to become a strong contender for the slot of chief executive of Punjab.

Chaudhrys of Gujrat from the very first day have opposed the proposal to make Aleem Khan the next chief minister of Punjab and the recent tour of Shujaat to the capital city is being seen as part of his party’s efforts to scuttle any move of Tareen group to get the slot of CM.

Meanwhile, PML-Q’s Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema in a meeting with PM Imran Khan reportedly hinted that they can part ways with the government if the ruling party’s own lawmakers crossed the floor. Cheema was quoted as saying this in some media reports that it would become difficult for the PML-Q to support the government if the latter’s 15 to 20 lawmakers joined hands with the opposition to vote for the no-confidence motion.

At present, there is a flurry of political meetings going on in the country and every political party or a group can be seen holding a meeting with one another to get maximum benefit of the political situation. On Wednesday, some lawmakers of Tareen group met with PML-Q leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Lahore to get his support in dislodging the Buzdar government.

In the meantime, former provincial minister Aleem Khan has flown to London to hold an important meeting with Tareen to finalize the group’s political strategy. There are unconfirmed reports that Aleem would also meet with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif there. It is also being anticipated that the Tareen group can join hands with the opposition by surrendering its demand to get the slot of chief minister in exchange of seat adjustment with the PML-N for next election.

MQM, another ally of the PTI government, is also set to meet former president Zardari today as the opposition had sought support from the Karachi-based party to oust PM Khan from power.

PM Khan and his party are faced with multifaceted problems. PTI’s major two allies, PML-Q and MQM, have remained indecisive so far and still behaving suspiciously without giving clear commitment to the government that they stood by it. On the other hand, the party is facing fear of defections from within its own ranks and has so far failed to woo disgruntled elements.

For politicians and political parties, it is time for realignments and bargains to leverage the political situation.