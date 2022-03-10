PPP, PML-Q to continue talks after Zardari-Ch Shujat meeting

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-e-Azam) yesterday failed to clinch a deal but left the door open for cooperation as the opposition prepares to defeat Prime Minister Imran Khan’s majority in the National Assembly.

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujat Hussain – a former Prime Minister – called on former president Asif Ali Zardari to discuss the ‘political situation’ amid political uncertainty.

Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema and Ch Salik Hussain were also present on the occasion. “The political situation in the country was discussed in detail during the meeting,” said a PPP statement issued after the meeting.

Sources told The Nation said Zardari – the PPP co-Chairman – promised to make efforts for resolution of disputes between the PML-Q and the PML (Nawaz) but did not commit to elevate Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as the Punjab chief minister to replace Usman Buzdar.

Zardari said he was not the only one to take the decision as other members of the opposition had their views and any step will be taken after consensus.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, he said, can only be made the CM if the PML-N agrees which was one of the two largest parties in the Punjab Assembly.

The sources said Chaudhry Shujat Hussain showed hints of supporting the opposition and developing a working relationship. He said his party was not power hungry and wanted welfare of the people.

“There has not been an outright ‘yes or no’ but we are hopeful of the PML-Q working with us. All decisions will be taken with consensus. The PPP and the PML-Q have remained coalition partners in the past and enjoy understanding,” said a senior PPP leader.

Earlier, the PML-Q hinted that it might stand with the opposition parties if some lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf members defect.

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema to discuss political situation of the country. Cheema informed the PM that if 15 to 20 PTI members defect then there will be no reason for the PML-Q to stay with the government.

Opposition parties led by the PPP and the PML-N have jointly submitted a no-confidence motion at National Assembly Secretariat against the PM.