News Desk

PTI decides to expel two ‘rebel’ MPAs of Sindh Assembly

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to expel its two dissident lawmakers of the Sindh Assembly for casting their votes in election for vacant Senate seat on Wednesday against the party decision.

According to sources, the two MPAs — Karim Bux Gabol and Dewan Sachal – have cast their vote in election for vacant Senate seat whereas the PTI and its allies had boycotted the election.

Sources informed that a letter will be written to Imran Khan for disciplinary action against both MPAs. The PTI is also considering approaching Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for further action.

