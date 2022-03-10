Our Staff Reporter

Punjab, KP register victories in kabaddi matches

LAHORE – The exciting kabaddi and volleyball competitions of National Horse & Cattle Show started under the aegis of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Wednesday. The kabaddi matches were played at Punjab Stadium where Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan was the chief guest. In the opening kabaddi match, Punjab toppled Balochistan by 43-22 while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa outsmarted Sindh by a huge margin of 57-28 in the second match of the day. The volleyball matches were played at NPSC Gymnasium Hall. Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo was the chief guest of the match. The first match was played between Punjab and Balochistan in which the Punjab team emerged triumphant by 2-0.

