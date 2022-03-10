Real Madrid reaches Champions League quarterfinals with comeback win over PSG

Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid advanced to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals Wednesday with a comeback 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG scored the opening goal when Kylian Mbappe made a close-range finish in the 39th minute at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Benzema bagged three goals for Real Madrid in the 61st, 76th and 78th minutes to send his team into the next round with a 3-2 win on aggregate.

He became the oldest player to net a hat-trick in the Champions League (34 years and 80 days).

Mbappe, who had two goals ruled out for offside today, passed Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic to become the Parisians’ second all-time leading scorer with 157 goals.

Manchester City qualify for quarterfinals

Manchester City, who secured a 5-0 win in the first leg, were held to a goalless draw against Sporting CP on Wednesday.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock for 90 minutes at the City of Manchester Stadium, so Pep Guardiola’s side made it through with a 5-0 aggregate victory against the Portuguese side.