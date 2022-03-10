Rupee recovers 1 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee strengthened by 01 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs178.62 against the previous day’s closing of Rs178.63.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 178.5 and Rs 179.7 respectively.Similarly, the price of the euro appreciated by Rs 2.03 and closed at Rs 197.57 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 195.54.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.54, whereas an increase of Rs 1.01 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 235.55 as compared to its last closing of Rs 234.54.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal remained unchanged to close at Rs 48.63 and Rs 47.61 respectively.