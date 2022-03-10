Our Staff Reporter

SABS University graduate honoured with Mehdi Ali Mirza Award

HYDERABAD – The Institute of Architects Pakistan (IAP) on Wednesday conferred on an award to Maheen Chhipa, the graduate of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro.
The university spokesperson informed that the ceremony of conferring on the awards was held at Karachi where the SABS University graduate Maheen Chhipa received the award for her outstanding performance in academics during study in the field of Architecture, awarded by Institute of Architects Pakistan (IAP).
Besides SABS, the position holders from Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, Dawood University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi, Department of Visual Studies, University of Karachi, Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture, Karachi, NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi and Balochistan University of IT, Engineering and Management Sciences, Quetta also received awards in the ceremony.

Continue Reading
More Stories
Karachi

CM Murad claims four PTI MPAs voted for Nisar Khuhro in Senate election

Karachi

PMA condemns attack on CMCH MS in Larkana

Karachi

Vaccination, spray campaign continues to prevent spread of lumpy skin disease

Karachi

Imran Khan spent whole life struggling against corrupt: Governor

Karachi

Our all allies are with PTI, claims Haleem

Karachi

Hot spell to grip Karachi, predicts Met Office

Karachi

Wardens to control traffic sans leaves in Ramazan

Karachi

Administration directed to remove encroachments around Sehwan Fort

Islamabad

PML-N Senator escapes arrest over alleged involvement in grabbing government land

Islamabad

Education is single equaliser for society: Speakers

1 of 247