Sanam Saeed lashes out at Nueplex cinemas for lack of her film’s publicity

Pakistani famed diva Sanam Saeed expressed her disappointment over no set promotional activities for her film Ishrat Made in China at the Nueplex cinemas, Rashid Minhas outlet in Karachi.

According to Sanam, local films required more of a boost as compared to Hollywood superhero blockbusters.

Taking to twitter, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai starlet penned her reservations tagging Jamil Baig’s production house and wrote, “A little disappointed in Nueplex cinemas for not putting up any of our film posters, especially on Rashid Minhas Road.People will always come to see superhero films. They have a long legacy behind them. Pakistani films need cinemas support. JB Films, please see to it.”