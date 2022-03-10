News Desk

Sanam Saeed lashes out at Nueplex cinemas for lack of her film’s publicity

Pakistani famed diva Sanam Saeed expressed her disappointment over no set promotional activities for her film Ishrat Made in China at the Nueplex cinemas, Rashid Minhas outlet in Karachi.

According to Sanam, local films required more of a boost as compared to Hollywood superhero blockbusters.

Taking to twitter, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai starlet penned her reservations tagging Jamil Baig’s production house and wrote, “A little disappointed in Nueplex cinemas for not putting up any of our film posters, especially on Rashid Minhas Road.People will always come to see superhero films. They have a long legacy behind them. Pakistani films need cinemas support. JB Films, please see to it.”

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Netizens demand ban on Sana Javed following stories of her bad attitude

Entertainment

Saba Faisal reveals her favorite co-stars

Entertainment

Mahira Khan’s ‘Baarwan Khiladi’ gets social media response

Entertainment

Ustad Pathanay Khan remembered

Entertainment

Cameron Diaz, still stunning, says she doesn’t care what she looks like anymore

Entertainment

Shackleton’s lost shipwreck discovered off Antarctica

Entertainment

Mosul’s Old City rises from rubble in war-scarred Iraq

Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine describes escape from Kyiv, asks for aid

Entertainment

Ushna Shah all praises for Bismah Maroof

Entertainment

Kelly Clarkson sings ‘I Will Always Love You’ cover to honour Dolly Parton at ACM awards

1 of 17