SBP chief for bringing excluded segments of society in formal banking sector

ISLAMABAD – Governor State Bank Dr Reza Baqir has said that to ensure financial inclusion in the country, the country needs to bring the excluded segments of the society in the formal banking sector.

He said this while addressing at ‘Moving Towards Inclusive Pakistan’ event jointly organised by Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF), and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), said a press statement issued here Thursday.

Ms Samina Arif Alvi attended the event as the chief guest whereas prominent members of the development and education sector, banking community, and business fraternity also marked their presence in the event. The governor State Bank on the occasion further said that SBP is working with banks to improve the financial independence of persons with disabilities, by improving their access to banking services, providing them opportunities to contribute as bank employees, and creating financial awareness among them.

He lauded the National Financial Literacy Program for Youth (NFLPY) steered by PPAF and NIBAF. Nadir Gul Barech, Chief Operating Officer, PPAF, while sharing his views asserted that “we are committed to an inclusive development agenda in Pakistan which cannot be achieved unless we enable persons with special needs to reach their full potential”.

He informed the participants that trough our programme, we have rehabilitated around 25000 differently abled persons across Pakistan. While working the Family Education Services Foundation (FESF), we have strengthened Pakistan Sign Language amongst other interventions, he added.

During the event, Pakistan’s first ever “Financial Literacy Video Tutorial” explicitly made for deaf children was also launched. This visual aid will enable the deaf across Pakistan to learn about financial literacy without needing the presence of teachers.