News Desk

SC issues notice to Imran Khan on Ayaz Sadiq’s plea

Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued notice to Imran Khan, NADRA and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over plea of Ayaz Sadiq regarding allegations of rigging in general elections of 2013.

According to details, the apex court conduct hearing on plea of the PML-N leader regarding allegations of rigging in NA-122 during 2013 polls.

Ayaz Sadiq argued that the allegations levelled against him damaged his reputation as he was called a liar and an impression was created that he won election through rigging.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked the PML-N leader whether he lost the election after such allegations. On this Ayaz Sadiq said that he has never lost an election.

Ayaz Sadiq Sahab you are very sensitive, CJP remarked.

Chief Justice while issuing notices to concerned parties, said that the court will soon hear the petition again.

