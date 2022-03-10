News Desk

Security forces kill four terrorists during IBOs in North Waziristan

Security Forces on Thursday conducted two Intelligence Based Operations on reported presence of terrorists in general area Maddi Khel and Bobar Gap in North Waziristan District.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during intense exchange of fire, 4 terrorists were killed while weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

