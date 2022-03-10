Shehbaz meets Siraj, seeks support for no-trust move

ISLAMABAD – The opposition parties on Wednesday sought Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) support to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through the no-confidence motion. Meanwhile, Sirajul Haq sought time to discuss matter with his party leadership. For getting the JI’s support, the Opposition Leader in National Assembly and President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Sirajul Haq here in Islamabad.

According to sources privy to the development, the opposition leader requested the JI chief to support the no-trust vote against Imran Khan in the best interest of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif during the meeting said that no confidence motion against PM was need of the hour, saying that nation wanted to get rid of the incompetent government.

He said the PTI government had made lives of the people miserable, adding that Imran Khan came into power through backdoor by stealing the mandate of other parties.

During the meeting, Sirajul Haq endorsed Shehbaz Sharif’s comments over status of the government and said that due to failed policies of the incumbent government the inflation had reached its highest ever pitch. Sirajul Haq said that no-confidence motion against PM was a constitutional right, adding that the JI will decide on the no-trust move against the premier after meeting the party leadership.

Siraj said that in-house change was also not the solution of the problem until and unless the system is changed, adding that they should have confidence in masses.

He said that solution of the problems lies in hands of Almighty Allah instead of individuals. He said that the system of Almighty Allah is the ideology of Pakistan, which is the guarantor of the Pakistan’s progress and prosperity but this system could not be enforced in the country in 74 years.