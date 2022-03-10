Tareen group’s Asif Nakai decides to meet PM Imran

Punjab Minister Asif Nakai, who attended the meeting of Jahangir Tareen group, has also decided to hold meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The provincial minister rejected the decision of Tareen group to not attend the meeting with PM Imran and said that he fully supports Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Asif Nakai said that he attended the meeting of Tareen group to talk some sense into them and asked them to meet the premier to resolve their issues .The members of the group even agree agreed me but later decided to boycott the meeting with Imran Khan, he added.

It merits mention that Asif Nakai joined the Tareen group three days ago along with several other provincial ministers.