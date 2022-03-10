Staff Reporter

Two matches of Polo Super League today

LAHORE – Two important matches of the Tower 21 Polo Super League will be played today (Thursday) here at the Lahore Polo Club ground. In the first match of the day, The Eagles team will vie against Platinum Homes Tigers at 3:00 pm while in the second match of the day, Zacky Reapers will compete against ZS Lions at 4:00 pm. Tower 21 Chief Executive Officer Hamza Raza Malik said that the league is being sponsored by Tower 21, where exciting and challenging polo is on offer for lively Lahoris.

