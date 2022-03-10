Ustad Pathanay Khan remembered

MUZAFFARGARH – Death anniversary of Presidential Award winning Sufi folk singer Ustad Pathanay Khan was observed with devotion and respect here Wednesday.

Muhammad Iqbal Pathan Khan, the son of Ustad Pathanay Khan, talking to the media on the occasion said Quran recitation and charity was arranged in the house on Wednesday morning in which his family, fans and devotees participated in large numbers.

A mystical ceremony was organised to pay homag0e in words of great Sufi poets including Baba Boley Shah, Khawaja Ghulam Farid, Shah Hussain and Muhammad Bakhsh.

Real name of Ustad Pathan Khan was Ghulam Muhammad.He had received musical education from Hafiz Nazar Hussain at thirteen years of age.

He had recorded for the first time on Radio Multan in 1974. The famous words of Khawaja Ghulam Farid: ‘Meda Ishq we tu Meda Yar we tu’ gained much popularity both in and outside of the country.

In 1979, he was awarded Presidential Award in recognition of his services. He has distinction to get identified the region through his unique art and singing skill. His sarcastic voice still resonates in the 1 hills of Thal in Muzaffargarh district today even. He died on March 9, 2000 at the age of 74, 22 years ago here.

22nd death anniversary