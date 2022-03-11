639 new corona cases, 4 deaths in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 639 new coronavirus cases during last 24 hours, down from 758 a day earlier, and four more deaths compared to Wednesday’s six.

The positivity rate has been recorded at 1.76 percent. With 639 new cases, the overall tally has reached 1,516,789 while the overall death toll reached 30,291. Patients in critical care were 707 as of Thursday morning.

According to the NCOC, Sindh reported 246 Covid-19 cases during past 24 hours, Punjab 151 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 187 cases and 3 deaths, Balochistan 4 cases, Islamabad 36 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan 6 cases while Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 9 such cases and 1 death during the same period.

Pakistan also reported 581 more recoveries from Covid-19 during a single day, according to the government’s database, taking the country’s total to 1,468,449. The number of active cases stands at 18,049, of whom 707 are in critical condition.