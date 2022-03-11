Baqar Raza

Aleem Khan holds secret meeting with Nawaz Sharif in London

In yet another behind the door meeting of treasury benches with opposition leaders, estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aleem Khan met with PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif in London.

Sources privy to the development told Local News channel that disgruntled PTI leader Aleem Khan met former prime minister Sharif at his London residence yesterday at 6:00 pm (GMT).

Both leaders exchanged views on current political situation of the country including no-trust motion and in-house change in Punjab, they said.

Another PTI estranged leader Jahangir Tareen, who is currently in London for medical treatment, did not present in the meeting, sources added.

They added that PML-N Punjab President Raan Sanaullah had played a key role in arranging a meeting between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Punjab MPA Khan.

Former senior minister and Punjab MPA, who arrived in  London on Tuesday, also held a meeting with Jahangir Tareen in London to discuss a no-trust move against Punjab chief minister.

Sources told that Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen exchanged views on the current political situation and matters related to the removal of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan and Jahangir Tareen have decided to finalise the future strategy with consensus. The senior politicians also reviewed the number of lawmakers supporting their call for the no-trust move.

Amid recent political developments, the situation has been fluid in Punjab with hectic political contacts and meetings.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Loss leaves Pakistan on brink at World Cup

Islamabad

Election commission stops PM from holding a rally in Lower Dir

Karachi

PAKvAUS: Traffic plan for Karachi Test unveiled

Karachi

LG law: PPP ready to accept MQM demands amid no-trust motion

Business

PSX witnesses bullish trend as index gains 810.66 points

Islamabad

Pakistan awaits Indian explanation on airspace violation: FM Qureshi

National

PM Khan attends induction ceremony of J-10C aircraft

Islamabad

Private militia of any party will not be allowed to take law into hand: Sh Rashid

National

Bilawal’s allegations of transfer posting in Punjab untruthful: CM Buzdar

Karachi

Non-Karachiites barred from selling mobile phones in Karachi

1 of 209