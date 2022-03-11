Arts Council hosts colorful 3rd women conference

KARACHI – Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi has kicked off its colorful two-day 3rd Women’s Conference here on Thursday.

President, Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Zubaida Mustafa, Sultana Siddiqui, Fatima Hassan, Anis Haroon, Noorul Hadi Shah, Qudsia Akbar, Mehnaz Rehman, Prof. Ijaz Farooqi, and others participated while Dr. Huma Mir performed the duties of director. On the first day of the conference, sessions on gender discrimination, women’s health, theater, and musical performances were presented.

Speaking on the occasion, Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that we bring the bright face of Pakistan before the world but unfortunately this bright face cannot be bright until half of the population of Pakistan has full rights.

He said that a woman was a producer in TV and now she owns the biggest channel in Pakistan with her hard work.

Sultana Siddiqui congratulated Ahmad Shah on holding this conference. “Yes, the only institutions that thrive are the ones that move forward with the times. Now the way the programs are being held at the Arts Council is commendable,” she said.

Zubeida Mustafa in her keynote address said that Arts Council for Women’s Rights has been organizing this event for three years now and Ahmad Shah deserves congratulations for this initiative.

Well-known writer Noorul Huda Shah said that society which is based on the corpses of girls cannot develop. Women are killed and working women are making bricks. These bricks are used to build our houses. Sadiqa Salahuddin said I belong to the field of education, I see girls who want to be something, girls are not allowed to fulfill their dreams, they are not given the right to choose a spouse.