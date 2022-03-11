News Desk

Bilawal’s allegations of transfer posting in Punjab untruthful: CM Buzdar

Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should apologize from the nation for his unethical comments while stating that transfer posting allegations are untrue.

In a statement, Usman Buzdar said that we believe in respect, politeness and civility in politics while the comments passed by Bialwal Bhutto show that he has no ethics. These types of comments are unacceptable, he further said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader also said that we have promoted merit on Punjab and 100 percent transfers and postings have been done on merit.

The CM said that these fabricated remarks violate democratic, social, cultural and moral traditions and reveal the small mindset of the party leader.

