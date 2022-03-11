British MPs, Kashmiris urge UK hold India accountable over women’s rights violations in IIoJK

British lawmakers joined Kashmiri diaspora members and their allies on International Women’s Day to urge the government of the UK to force India halt its inhuman actions and end its occupation of Kashmir.

Several British lawmakers joined Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK at 10 Downing Street to submit a petition to Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging his government to speak about human rights violations including violation of women’s rights in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK).

The petition, signed by British parliamentarians and the general public, includes reports prepared by various independent and non-governmental international organizations on the violence perpetrated by Indian occupying forces on Kashmiri women and urges Boris government to use its influence to halt Indian genocide of Kashmiris.

British lawmakers including Afzal Khan, Liam Byrne , Imran Hussain, Paul Blomfield, Gill Furniss, Muhammad Yasin, Khalid Mehmood, Tahir Ali and Yasmin Qureshi joined Kashmiri delegation led by Fahim Kayani, president Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, besides Rehana Ali, Sheni Hamid and Soraya Boyd and Raja Muhammad Azad.

March 08 is observed as International Women’s Day every year and today members of Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) UK gathered outside Johnson’s office in London to urge the UK to raise the issue of India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir which has resulted in mass violation of women’s rights in IIoJK.

“Every day, Indian occupying forces violate the dignity of our daughters, sisters and mothers in IIOJK,” said Fahim Kayani, president of TeK UK.

Kayani said the presence of one million Indian troops in a foreign territory i.e. IIoJK is itself violation of all human and fundamental rights of that territory.

“No one can forget the painful night of Feb. 23 1991 when wild Indian forces raided Kunan village of Kupwara district and committed mass rape.

“It only happens in IIIJK that no one has been persecuted for such dastardly acts,” Kayani said. “IIoJK is graveyard of Indian military’s claims of being a disciplinary force.”

“Indian forces have committed innumerable cases of molestation and other anti-women acts. This occupying force has turned in to a beast that is engaged in mass acts of violence against Kashmiri women,” Kayani said.

British lawmakers called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to use his good offices and hold India accountable.

“The UK has the power and influence to halt Indian actions in Kashmir and allow Kashmiris to decide their political fate,” they said.