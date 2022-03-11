Coronavirus claims four more lives in Sindh

KARACHI – As many as four more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 8,089 and 330 new cases emerged when 9,617 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He added that four more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 8,089 that constituted 1.4 percent death rate. Mr Shah said that 9,617 samples were tested which detected 330 cases that constituted 3.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 8,026,180 tests had been conducted against which 568,088 cases were diagnosed, of them 97 percent or 551,389 patients had recovered, including 147 overnight. The CM said that currently 8,610 patients were under treatment, of them 8,493 were in home isolation, 4 at isolation centers and 113 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 110 patients was stated to be critical, including 9 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 330 new cases, 109 have been detected from Karachi, including 70 from South, 21 Korangi, 10 East, Malir six, Central and West one each. Hyderabad has 50, Thatta 21, Shaheed Benazirabad 18, Tando Muhammad Khan 15, Dadu 14, Tharparkar and Sanghar 13 each, Jamshoro 12, Larkana 10, Shikarpur and Tando Allahyar nine each, Ghotki and Sukkur eight each, Umerkot six, Badin and Jacobabad four each, Matiari and Mirpurkhas three each.