‘Disgruntled PTI MPs will lose seat for floor crossing’

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday warned the disgruntled lawmakers of the ruling PTI that they would lose their seats in the National Assembly in case of crossing the floor during voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to reporters here during a visit to the Police Facilitation Center, the minister said that the NA speaker had the power to disqualify those members who used to cross the floor and “no one could challenge that.” Sheikh Rashid was indirectly referring to an earlier statement of Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry that the speaker can disallow defectors to cast votes in favour of no-trust resolution under Article 63 A of the Constitution. Chaudhry had said that the speaker would not count votes of defectors after coming to know that they voted against the guideline of the chief of any political party.

Legal experts say that Article 63 A neither stops defectors from voting against the party guideline nor disqualifies them in advance as it was not preventive in nature.

Sheikh Rashid in his press talk said that all political parties had decided to give these powers to the speaker in the 18th Amendment to stop horse-trading and no one could challenge the powers of the speaker. He added that the speaker has the right to disqualify any PTI member who disrespects those votes bagged in the name of PM Imran Khan. They will face the wrath of people, he added.

He said that those who were involved in buying and selling of votes would be “politically surrounded.”

The minister said that it was the job of opposition to get the support of 172 MNAs required to make successful the no-trust resolution to oust PM Khan from power.

Speaking about the establishment’s reported neutrality, Sheikh Rashid said that the opposition was saying that the “umpire” was neutral in the no-trust move against the PM. He advised the opposition leaders to stick to this narrative of neutrality in case the no-trust move fails.

About the recent criticism of prime minister on the European Union at a recent public gathering, he said that PPP founder and former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto used to speak about country’s foreign policy during his political rallies and what was wrong if PM gave a policy statement on the foreign policy in front of the people.

He said that Pakistan was not part of any bloc — Russian, American or Chinese — and wanted good relations with all super powers.

The minister said Prime Minister Khan would inaugurate the e-Passport facility during the on-going month. He also said the Islamabad Police conducted a raid on the Korean embassy, inside the Diplomatic Enclave, mistakenly and they have apologized for the incident.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday alleged that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had been trying in the past to control the Army just like he controlled the Punjab police.

Referring to a recent statement given by PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman that they were thinking about reforms for the institutions, he linked the planned “reforms” with the opposition’s attempts to have “political control over the Army”. He said these “reforms” would be a continuation of the efforts to control the Army.

Chaudhry’s statement came in response to a question as he addressed a press conference here against the backdrop of the continuing political upheaval in the country. The minister alleged that the joint opposition wanted to cut the Armed Forces to size.

A clip was also shown Fazl saying: “We also think about reforms for our institutions. The jurisdictions of all institutions have been defined in the Constitution and we want to move towards that so that such complaints or questions never arise in the country again.”

At the outset of his speech, the information minister said a meeting of the political committee was held earlier in the day where concerns were raised over a “campaign against the Pakistan Army”.

Mentioning the incidents of the past to refresh people’s memories about the age-old ambitions of current opposition parties to malign the Pakistan Army, Chaudhry Fawad referred to the Memogate scandal, which had surfaced after the publication of a secret memo asking Washington for help in reining in the Pakistani military during the PPP’s tenure in 2011. He further mentioned the Dawn leaks, which occurred during the PML-N’s tenure in 2016. The matter pertained to Dawn publishing details of a high-level civil-military meeting discussing the issue of banned outfits operating in Pakistan — which quoted government officials warning the military leadership of international isolation if Pakistan failed to act against militants.

Fawad also rejected the notion that the military establishment was now supporting the opposition, saying that the Armed Forces continued to stand with the government as required under the Constitution. He was asked about the impression that opposition parties now had the army or establishment’s support in their bid to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through a vote of no-confidence.

“In our constitutional scheme, the Army has to stay with the government,” Chaudhry said and added the Army has to follow the Constitution and it will follow the Constitution.

Chaudhry also addressed the opposition’s objection to PM Imran’s criticism of European Union (EU) countries for asking Pakistan to vote against Russia during the recently held special session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He wondered why the opposition is worried over the prime minister’s rebuke of EU countries.

He further remarked that the no-trust motion had been submitted because the foreign policy of “absolutely not” and criticising EU countries had perturbed the opposition. He said Pakistan wanted good ties with all countries, but not at the cost of its self-respect. Chaudhry dubbed the opposition’s move to seek a no-confidence motion against PM Imran a “political drama”, saying that, “we want them to end before March 23”. He said delegations from Muslim countries around the world would start arriving in Islamabad on March 21 to attend a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Council’s foreign ministers. These foreign ministers, he said, would also attend the parade on March 23, on the occasion of Pakistan Day, to which representatives of European countries were also invited. “So we want this political drama to end before that,” he said.

The minister said the government was confident about succeeding against the opposition on the no-trust motion and had the support of all its allies.

He further said the speaker had the authority to reject the votes of lawmakers who would go against their party’s mandate.

He, however, also mentioned that the speaker, under Article 63, will reject the votes of the PTI lawmakers who would probably cross the floor to vote against PM Imran.

When asked about Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Chaudhry said he was the province’s chief executive because PM Imran and the PTI’s parliamentary party had confidence in him. “But our focus for now is on the no-confidence motion. We will work on big decisions regarding Punjab, but not right now,” he added.

To a question about the reports of a foreign hand being behind the no-confidence motion and whether it was rooted in India, he replied, “Tehreek-i-Labbaik was getting support from India and it was never denied.”

He further said the PTI had received assurances of support from all of its allies and that the party would remain in contact with the leaders of the estranged Jahangir Tareen group. The minister said the party lawmakers were supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan adding that the government also expected to bag five votes from the opposition’s side.