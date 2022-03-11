News Desk

ECC approves Rs747.5 million for gas supply to 85 villages

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Friday approved supplementary grant of Rs747.539 million for the provision of gas to localities and villages in 5 kilometer radius of gas producing fields.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin presided over the meeting of coordination committee, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

The statement added, the committee on a proposal of Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) approved the grant in favour of Petroleum Division for further releasing to Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGCL) to undertake 85 villages and localities in current financial year.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam; Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, federal secretaries and other senior officials.

