Election commission stops PM from holding a rally in Lower Dir

Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday, stopped Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan from participating in a rally in Lower Dir.

According to details, election commission reviewed the Electoral Code of Conduct and made this decision after consulting the political parties.

The election commission announced that all the Parliament members are allowed to take part in electoral campaigns only those who currently hold public offices are restricted.

It merits mention here that Prime Minister was going to hold a rally today for the second phase upcoming local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

