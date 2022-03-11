Staff Reporter

Ex DG Information ND Jatoi laid to rest at New Jatoi graveyard

HYDERABAD – Former Director General Public Relation Government of Sindh Nizamuddin Jatoi was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at New Jatoi area of district Naushehro Feroz on Thursday. Nizamuddin popularly known as ND Jatoi had breathed his last in a private hospital at Karachi the other day due to kidney ailment. A large number of people including family members, relatives, friends and journalists were among those who attended the funeral prayer at village New Jatoi. Jatoi had served as Director General in Sindh Information department and was retired from Government service in 2005 after attaining the age of superannuation.

