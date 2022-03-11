FO summons Indian diplomat over Mian Channu intrusion

The Foreign Office has summoned Indian diplomat to convey Pakistan’s strong protest over the unprovoked violation of its airspace by an Indian origin ‘super-sonic flying object’.

The projectile entered Pakistan from ‘Suratgarh’ India at 1843 hrs (PST) on 9 March 2022 and crashed near Mian Chunnu city in Pakistan at around 1850 hrs causing damage to civilian property, a statement from Foreign Office spokesperson read.

“The Indian diplomat was conveyed that the imprudent launch of the flying object not only caused damage to civilian property but also put at risk human lives on ground,” it added.

The spokesperson further said: “The flight path of the flying object endangered several domestic and international flights within Pakistani airspace and could have resulted in a serious aviation accident as well as civilian casualties”.

“Such irresponsible incidents were also reflective of India’s disregard for Air safety and callousness towards regional peace and stability,” the statement added.

Pakistan called for a thorough and transparent investigation of the incident, the outcome of which must be shared with Pakistan.

Pakistan also cautioned the Indian government to be mindful of the unpleasant consequences of such negligence and take effective measures to avoid the recurrence off such violations in future, the statement said.