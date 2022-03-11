Govt transfers 19 PTDC motels to KP Tourism Authority

Peshawar-Director General KPCTA Abid Wazir on Thursday said that federal government has transferred 19 motels of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority, which would help facilitate tourists and boost tourism in the province.

“We are taking tangible steps to facilitate tourists and promote tourism in the upcoming season. The transfer of PTDC 19 motels is a good omen for promotion of tourism as they would be very helpful in provision of quality accommodation to the tourists in various destinations of the province,” DG KPCTA said.

He said that work on various projects for promotion of tourism in every nook and corner of the province is in full swing as per directives of the PM and KP CM. He said that feasibility study for development of integrated tourism zones (ITZs) had been completed and foreign investors were keen to invest in these projects.

The provincial government, he said, had appreciated the installation of camping pods, which are yielding positive results in facilitating tourists at the scenic resorts.

The official said that camping pods were now being installed in 10 more tourist spots, including Jarogo waterfall, Solatanr and Kalam valleys in Swat district, Lashkargah in Broghil, Sar Laspur in Shandur valleys Upper Chitral, Kumrat Valley in Upper Dir, Laram Top and Shahi Binshahi in Lower Dir, Lailowani in Alpuri in Shangla and Samana Top in Hangu.

The camping pods are the best residential as well as recreational and enjoyment facilities for the family. They are either consisted of two or four bedrooms with washroom, kitchen, children’s play areas, parking lots and bonfire.

The DG said that recruitment process of Tourism Police had been completed and the personnel would now perform duties during the coming season at various tourist attractions in the province.

“We are also establishing jeepable tracks in 16 districts besides developing more waterfalls in six spots to lure more tourists to the adventure tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Abid Wazir said, adding that the initiative would help reduce the rush of visitors at the previous scenic places while provide more employment opportunities to the local populace.

He said that the districts where the jeep tracks would be established included Swat, Mansehra, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Abbottabad, Kohat, Swabi, Battagram, Shangla and others.

Similarly, six waterfalls would also be developed at Sajikot in Abbottabad, Umbrella, Noori and Chahjjia waterfalls in Haripur, Jarogo in Swat and Lamchar in Upper Dir. He said that more tourist spots were being developed and opened in the merged districts of the province.