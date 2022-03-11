Anadolu

If the West had spoken out against invasion of Crimea in 2014, Russian-Ukraine crisis would have been prevented: Erdogan

1st high-level contact between Russia, Ukraine at level of foreign ministers amid crisis shows Antalya Diplomacy Forum began to achieve its purpose: Turkish president.

Turkiye can never disregard acts of aggression against sovereignty of a neighboring country: President Erdogan.

If the West had spoken out against invasion of Crimea in 2014, current Russian-Ukraine crisis would have been prevented, says Turkish president.

Kyiv left alone in its righteous cause, says Turkish president amid Russian war on Ukraine.

While supporting legitimate struggle of Ukrainians, steps that may cast shadow over it are never acceptable, Turkish president says.

Turkish president voices hope for calm, common sense to prevail in Russia-Ukraine war as soon as possible.

Turkish President Erdogan reiterates his call to reform UN Security Council.

Fascist practices against Russian nationals, culture in Western countries can never be acceptable: President Erdogan

 

 

 

