India must be held accountable for crimes in IIOJK: FM

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said that India must be held accountable for illegal actions and serious crimes in the occupied Kashmir.

In a meeting with Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights here, the Foreign Minister briefed her on the gross, systematic and widespread violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Referring to the two Kashmir Reports issued by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, he stressed the need for continuous monitoring of the grave human rights situation in IIOJK and measures to address it.

He particularly highlighted the increasing violations in IIOJK with respect to illegal demographic changes; reprisal attacks against human rights defenders; extra-judicial killings, fake encounters, and destruction of property; and the clear pattern of impunity enjoyed by Indian occupation forces under draconian laws.

The Foreign Minister underscored that India must be held accountable for its illegal actions and serious crimes.

The FM reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

He outlined the government’s policy aimed at ensuring human dignity, empowerment of women, advancing the rights of the child, safeguarding the rights of minorities, and promoting inter-faith harmony.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and High Commissioner Bachelet also discussed matters relating to the situation in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister stressed that the people of Afghanistan were in dire need of international assistance and support to avert a humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown. While acknowledging the international community’s expectations from Afghanistan on respect for human rights of all Afghans, the Foreign Minister stressed that the Afghan authorities should be constructively engaged.