India’s mistake in Mian Channu incident can lead to war: Qureshi

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Indian missiles, if they have a technical glitch, are a big failure after India admitted wrongdoing in the incident of missile launch in Mian Channu Tehsil of Khanewal.

Talking to a private TV channel, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that it seems that India is demanding a cup of tea. If there is a technical glitch then it is a big failure.

He said that if the missile had landed in the city, there would have been a lot of evidence. India s attitude is irresponsible, now the West has to break its silence and take notice of the irresponsible move. It could have sparked an accidental war. We are telling the world to take this matter seriously.

The Federal Foreign Minister said that a few days ago Indian submarine entered Pakistani waters, Pakistan Navy pursued and fled, 21 countries have taken notice of the situation in occupied Kashmir. Pakistan needs an answer not just a statement on TV, not a minor incident. As Foreign Minister, I am demanding an answer.