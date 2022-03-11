News Desk

Inflation, unemployment on the rise: Shahbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Friday, bashed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government while saying that millions of people are unable to afford food as inflation and unemployment are rising uncontrollably.

While talking to the media, the Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif said that every day the petroleum and electricity commodities are rising everyday making people pray to get rid of this incompetent Prime Minister.

The opposition leader further said that the prices of basic edible commodities and medicine prices are increasing, it is unacceptable for the government to talk about “riasat-e-Madina” in these circumstances.

This selected PM does not have the capabilities to resolve the issues faced by the public, the PML-N president said.

