Islamabad police set free all JUI-F workers

Islamabad police have set free all workers of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), who were arrested during yesterday’s operation at the Parliament Lodges.

A heavy contingent of police raided the parliamentarians’ lodgings Thursday evening to expel members of the Ansarul Islam – the volunteer force of the JUI-F, who were present there to provide security to opposition lawmakers.

Two dozen volunteers were arrested during the operation. A number of legislators also courted arrest in a protest against the police action.

In a statement late Thursday night, the Aabpara police said they have released all the arrested workers of the JUI-F. No lawmaker was arrested by the police, they said.

A police official said the workers were released on personal assurance after fulfillment of all legal requirements.

A spokesperson for the JUI-F confirmed that the detained volunteers and MNAs have been released.

According to reports, JUI-F lawmaker Maulana Salahuddin Ayyubi reached the lodges along with a few dozen volunteers. Some of them entered the lodges with him while others stayed outside the main gate.

TV footage showed the volunteers encamped outside the lodges.