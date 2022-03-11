News Desk

JUI-F goons apologized and ran off: Fawad Ch

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) goons apologized and ran off but they should not have been allowed to leave.

While taking over his twitter handle, the minister said that this incident revealed the fake intellectuals who, in hatred of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan supported the goons of JUI-F.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that a mafia has united to protect their interests.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM Khan attends induction ceremony of J-10C aircraft

Islamabad

Private militia of any party will not be allowed to take law into hand: Sh Rashid

National

Bilawal’s allegations of transfer posting in Punjab untruthful: CM Buzdar

Karachi

Non-Karachiites barred from selling mobile phones in Karachi

Lahore

NAB wants Shehbaz Sharif’s acquittal plea dismissed

Lahore

Inflation, unemployment on the rise: Shahbaz Sharif

National

FO summons Indian diplomat over Mian Channu intrusion

Islamabad

Islamabad police set free all JUI-F workers

National

Pakistan reports 723 new Covid cases, 7 deaths in 24 hours

Islamabad

‘India to explain’ projectile fired into Pakistan

1 of 209