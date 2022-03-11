JUI-F goons apologized and ran off: Fawad Ch

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) goons apologized and ran off but they should not have been allowed to leave.

While taking over his twitter handle, the minister said that this incident revealed the fake intellectuals who, in hatred of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan supported the goons of JUI-F.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that a mafia has united to protect their interests.