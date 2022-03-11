KP CM opens uplift schemes with billions of rupees in Kohat

Peshawar – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday paid a day-long visit to district Kohat and inaugurated multiple development projects worth billions of rupees and addressed a huge public gathering.

The Chief Minister inaugurated newly constructed sports complex and widening of 32km long Jawaki-Guzdara Road completed at a total cost of Rs262 million and Rs829 million respectively. Other projects include Government Girls Degree College Usterzai and Government Girls Degree College Bilitang completed at a cost of Rs237 million and Rs207 million respectively.

He also inaugurated newly established Rescue Sub-Station Shakardara worth Rs36 million, rehabilitation of 6.5km road from Abbas Chowk to Darra Tunnel worth Rs226 million and type-D Hospital Jawaki. Besides, the Chief Minister performed the groundbreaking of tehsil building Gumbat which will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs290 million. The Chief Minister, on the occasion, also distributed Ehsaas Kifalat Cards among the deserving families of Kohat district.

Addressing a public gathering, Mahmood Khan said that work was underway on projects worth billions of rupees in southern districts adding that the government was working on Peshawar-D I Khan Motorway project worth Rs276 billion with the aim to develop southern belt and generate employment opportunities for the locals, and the project will form western route of CPEC in future.

Mahmood Khan affirmed that physical work on Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal (CRBC) would be initiated within the tenure of incumbent government which on completion would bring in thousands of barren land under cultivation and help to ensure food security of the province. Bashing the opposition parties for their unjust move against the incumbent government, Mahmood Khan said that a bunch of political jobless people had come together but they would get nothing but a humiliating defeat.

He said that the members of Parliament of PTI and its allies would never change their loyalties and they firmly stand by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that the Prime Minister has rendered the looters of public wealth jobless and now they had gathered to save their political future.

“Opposition parties are well aware that their political career would be finished in case PTI remained in power,” the Chief Minister said and added that Imran Khan is not only the leader of Pakistan but he is the leader of the entire Muslim world as well who pleaded the case of Kashmir and Islam at all international forums in an effective manner.

Mahmood Khan remarked that under the visionary leadership of Imran Khan, Pakistan is now pursuing an independent foreign policy to its larger national interest. He maintained that due to the flawed economic policies of previous rulers, the country was on the verge of default but now under the leadership of Imran Khan, economy of the country has been put on the right track and our economy is improving.

He said that previous rulers plundered the royalty funds of gas producing areas of the province which is now being spent on the wellbeing of people of gas producing areas. Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi and MPA Ziaullah Bangash also addressed the public gathering. On the occasion, newly-elected tehsil chairman Darra Adamkhel Shahid Bilal and tehsil chairman Lachi Ihsan Khan formally joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

Later on, the Chief Minister also paid a short visit to District Karak where he performed the groundbreaking of a private cadet college and addressed the ceremony.

