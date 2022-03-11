LG law: PPP ready to accept MQM demands amid no-trust motion

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has reportedly agreed over accepting all Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) demands related to Sindh including Karachi.

The development came a day after the MQM-P delegation, led by the party’s convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari at his residence. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah were also present in the meeting.

Sources privy to the development within PPP told ARY News that Pakistan Peoples Party has agreed on accepting demands put forward by MQM – key ally of ruling in Centre – during meeting held with Asif Zardari amid no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They added that most of the demands put forward by MQM-P were related to Karachi and other parts of Sindh. “Their all demands are legitimate and PPP ready to fulfil it.”

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court had on Feb 1 directed the Sindh government to devolve powers to the local government in the province.

The top court gave this verdict on a petition filed by the MQM-P through which it sought transfer of power to the local bodies in Sindh.

Former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed, who authored the judgement, said that it was the local governments’ prerogative to make and implement master plans. The provincial government cannot start a project which is under the local government’s domain, ruled the SC.