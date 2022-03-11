Man sentenced to death in narcotics case

KARACHI – A model court on Thursday sentenced a man to death in a case pertaining to possession of 12-kilogrammes of hashish.

Shahbaz Khan was found guilty of possessing 12kg of the contraband within the jurisdiction of the Nazimabad police station on Sept 16, 2021. Additional District and Sessions Judge Liaqat Ali Khoso of the Model Criminal Trial Court (Central) pronounced his verdict reserved after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides.

The judge imposed a fine of Rs1 million on the convict. On default, he would have to undergo an additional five-month imprisonment. However, the death sentence is subject to confirmation by the Sindh High Court or otherwise. The judge noted that the prosecution had examined police officials as witnesses in support of its case.

“As far as the official witnesses are concerned the police officials are good witnesses as that of private witnesses. It is harsh fact that drug business is an organised crime and private persons are not inclined to be prey of the drug barons and drug tycoon and put themselves and their families in any danger of life and property, and insecurity, hence common people are reluctant to be in support of police in narcotics and other organised crimes,” the judge wrote in the verdict.

The judge concluded that the present case attracted the clause (C ) of the Section 9 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997 and warranted a dynamic approach without any hesitation. “The drug menace in the country, particularly in the city of Karachi is going to be out of control. It cannot be believed that huge quantity of charas has been foisted upon accused particularly in absence of any ill-will and grudge by police,” he added.

According to the prosecution, a police party on Sept 16, 2021 arrested accused Shahbaz Khan from Mujahid Colony in Nazimabad No 4 and recovered 12kg of hashish from his possession. In his statement under Section 342 of the criminal procedure code, the accused denied the allegations of the prosecution, claiming that he had been framed in the case by the police with mala fide intentions for ulterior motives.

He pleaded the court to acquit him of the false and fabricated allegations. A case was registered under Sections 6 and 9(C ) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997 at the Nazimabad police station.

UTP escape case

A judicial magistrate on Tuesday once again directed the investigating officer to submit a charge sheet in a case pertaining to the escape of a high-profile undertrial prisoner (UTP) involved in DHA girls’ kidnapping cases.

Two court police officials — Naveed and Habib Zafar — were reportedly escorting UTP Zohaib Qureshi back to Karachi central prison in a private vehicle when he asked to take him to a shopping mall on Tariq Road, from where he escaped.

Six officials of the court police, including Assistant Sub-Inspector Khalid, Sub-Inspector Qamaruddin, head constables Muhammad Naveed, Nayab Ahmed, Muhammad Younus, constables Habib Zafar and Umer Farooq, are already in custody.

On the previous hearing, the IO had requested for more time to submit the final investigation report.

When the matter came up before Judicial Magistrate (East) Abbas Mehdi, the IO requested for time to submit the charge sheet, saying that the investigation was yet to complete.

Granting the request, the magistrate allowed one-week time to the IO, directing him to ensure submission of the final report before the next date.

A case was registered under Sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant), 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) and 225-A (omission to apprehend, or sufferance of escape, on part of public servant, in cases not otherwise provided for) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of ASI Khalid at the Ferozabad police station.