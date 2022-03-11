Man, two women killed for ‘honour’

KARACHI – A young man and two women were murdered in what police described as an act of “honour killing” on the outskirts of the city on Thursday.

Police said that the man, identified as Nadir Murad, was gunned down, while Hajra, 20, and her mother-in-law Hasina Attaullah were strangled to death. They said that the bodies of the women were found in their under-construction house in Dildar Goth. Nadir’s corpse was found in the bushes nearby. The bodies were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to fulfil medico-legal formalities.

The police called the Crime Scene Unit, which collected evidence from the spot. Manghopir DSP Irfan Ahmed said the murders appeared to be an outcome of killing in the name of so-called honour.

He said that the victims were relatives and they had been killed by some family members. However, no one was arrested till late in the night.

Another police officer, Kaiser Shah, said that initial probe revealed that Hajra’s stepson killed her and his grandmother as he had doubts that his stepmother had illicit relations with Nadir. The suspect managed to escape. The police were conducting raids for his arrest.

Man commits suicide

A 36-year-old man committed suicide in Machhar Colony.

The Docks police said that Umar Farooq ended his life by hanging himself with a ceiling fan in his home in Bengali Para. Area SHO Pervez Solangi said the man was disturbed over family issues. The body was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi to fulfil medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, two teenagers, identified as Sohail and Salman, were shot at and wounded by armed muggers when they resisted their robbery bid near Superhighway. The wounded were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.