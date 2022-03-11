Over 5200 personnel to perform security duties during Pak-Australia test match

KARACHI – A comprehensive fool-proof security plan in connection with the 2nd test match to be played between Pakistan and Australia at National Stadium Karachi has been prepared by the Sindh Police security division.

The match is scheduled to commence from March 12th, said a news release on Thursday. The plan was devised in a meeting chaired by the DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed. Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafique Siddiqui, Colonel Shakarzai of Pak Army, SSP East Qamar Raza Jaskani, Addl. Deputy Commissioner South Tabraiz Marri, Wing Commander Sindh Rangers Umer Zafar, Lt. Colonel Musawar Abbas of Sindh Rangers, officials of PCB along with all stakeholders attended the meeting.

Around 5276 police personnel will be deployed for the security arrangements. 1667 personnel of Security Division including 1148 Special Security Unit (SSU) Commandos, 1398 personnel of Traffic Police, 430 personnel of Special Branch, 375 personnel of Rapid Response Force (RRF) and personnel of Pak Army and Sindh Rangers will perform security duties along-with personnel from other law enforcement agencies at National Stadium Karachi, practice grounds, Karachi Airport, routes, hotels and other different areas, while sharp shooters will also be deployed at sensitive points.

SSU’s specialised command & control bus will also be stationed at National Stadium to monitor law & order situation in surroundings of the stadium. While, aerial surveillance will also be made during movement of the teams.

Moreover, Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team comprising highly trained and well equipped commandos including lady commandos will remain alert at SSU Headquarters and patrol in surroundings of the stadium as quick response force to challenge any emergency situation. CNG-run vehicles and all type of drones are strictly prohibited inside the stadium premises.

All roads will remain open for the commuters except one track of Sir Shah Suleman road.

The following parking points have been allocated for the spectators coming to the National Stadium;

Hakeem Saeed Ground at University Road near Bait ul Mukarram Masjid and China Ground adjacent to National Coaching Centre (For VIPs only). Spectators will be transported from parking points to the stadium via shuttle bus service. To assist the spectators, they will thoroughly be guided and assisted from parking points to the enclosure by the SSU Commandos attired in tracksuits.

Every visitor must bring his/her CNIC at the venue to prove their identity. Make sure you reach the stadium early to avoid waiting in long queues. Valid vaccination certificates must be shown at the time gaining access to the stadium. Wearing mask is a must for everyone who is entering the stadium.

Any firearms, toy guns, explosives, firecrackers, cigarettes, matchboxes, lighters, any sharp edge materials like knives and metal/wooden clubs are not allowed inside the stadium. Any banner/poster/placard displaying discrimination or obscene remarks on the grounds of race, religion or ethnicity are strictly forbidden. Spectators are not allowed to throw any objects on the ground and on the performers and fellow spectators.

