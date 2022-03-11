Pakistan reports 723 new Covid cases, 7 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan reported as many as 723 new Covid cases and seven fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the government’s database.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said a total of 39,540 samples were tested, out of which 723 or 1.83 per cent turned out to be positive.

The nationwide tally of confirmed Covid cases stands at 1,517,512 while the death toll is 30,298.

The number of critical Covid patients in various hospitals across the country has come down to 677.

The NCOC said 956 additional recoveries from the coronavirus were also reported, taking the country’s total recoveries to 1,469,405.

So far, Sindh has reported as many as 571,268, Punjab 503,426, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 217,857, Balochistan 35,427, Islamabad 134,767, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 43,159, and Gilgit Baltistan 11,608.