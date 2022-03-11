News Desk

Pakistan reports 723 new Covid cases, 7 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan reported as many as 723 new Covid cases and seven fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the government’s database.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said a total of 39,540 samples were tested, out of which 723 or 1.83 per cent turned out to be positive.

The nationwide tally of confirmed Covid cases stands at 1,517,512 while the death toll is 30,298.

The number of critical Covid patients in various hospitals across the country has come down to 677.

The NCOC said 956 additional recoveries from the coronavirus were also reported, taking the country’s total recoveries to 1,469,405.

So far, Sindh has reported as many as 571,268, Punjab 503,426, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 217,857, Balochistan 35,427, Islamabad 134,767, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 43,159, and Gilgit Baltistan 11,608.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Islamabad police set free all JUI-F workers

Islamabad

‘India to explain’ projectile fired into Pakistan

Islamabad

We also know how to use guns, Bilawal responds to PM’s warning

Islamabad

Opposition outcry as police storm Parliament Lodges, detain several JUI-F ‘guards’

Lahore

Govt is stable and confident, says PM

Islamabad

Police providing citizens with 28 services under one roof: Sh Rashid

Islamabad

‘Disgruntled PTI MPs will lose seat for floor crossing’

Lahore

JKT group refuses to meet PM in Lahore

Islamabad

PTI’s ‘historic public gathering’ at D-Chowk on the cards: Farrukh

National

Three facilitators of Kocha Risaldar blast killed: Saif

1 of 183