News Desk

PAKvAUS: Traffic plan for Karachi Test unveiled

The Karachi police have issued a traffic plan in connection with the second Test match to be played between Pakistan and Australia at National Stadium Karachi starting from March 11.

According to a plan issued by traffic police, the Hassan Square flyover will remain closed for all types of traffic during the Test match.

Sir Shah Muhammad Suleman Road from Hasan Square to the National Stadium will also remain closed for all kinds of traffic, the traffic police said in a statement.

Commuters are requested to use alternate routes to avoid any inconvenience, said the traffic police.

Security plan

A foolproof security plan has been put in place for the upcoming the Pakistan-Australia Test match, with more than 5,000 personnel being deployed in the city for security duty.

Around 5,276 police personnel will be deployed as party of security arrangements. As many as 1,667 personnel of the Security Division, including 1,148 Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos, 1,398 personnel of the Traffic Police, 430 personnel of the Special Branch, 375 personnel of the Rapid Response Force (RRF) and personnel of the Pakistan Army and Sindh Rangers will perform security duties along with personnel from other law enforcement agencies at the National Stadium Karachi, practice grounds, Karachi airport, routes, hotels and other areas. Sharp shooters will also be deployed at sensitive points.

CNG-run vehicles and all types of drones are strictly prohibited inside the stadium premises.

Parking points

The following parking points have been allocated for spectators coming to the National Stadium: Hakeem Saeed Ground on University Road near Bait ul Mukarram Masjid and the China Ground adjacent to the National Coaching Centre (For VIPs only).

Spectators will be transported from parking points to the stadium via shuttle bus service.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Loss leaves Pakistan on brink at World Cup

Islamabad

Election commission stops PM from holding a rally in Lower Dir

Karachi

LG law: PPP ready to accept MQM demands amid no-trust motion

Islamabad

Aleem Khan holds secret meeting with Nawaz Sharif in London

Business

PSX witnesses bullish trend as index gains 810.66 points

Islamabad

Pakistan awaits Indian explanation on airspace violation: FM Qureshi

National

PM Khan attends induction ceremony of J-10C aircraft

Islamabad

Private militia of any party will not be allowed to take law into hand: Sh Rashid

National

Bilawal’s allegations of transfer posting in Punjab untruthful: CM Buzdar

Karachi

Non-Karachiites barred from selling mobile phones in Karachi

1 of 223