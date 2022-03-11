Our Staff Reporter

Peshawar police, peace committee discuss peace

Peshawar- Capital City Police Officer Ijaz Khan and a delegation of Muttahida Aman Committee (Joint Peace Committee) discussed peace in the provincial capital on Thursday.
A police spokesman said that the delegation led by Hussain Ahmed Madani assured cooperation with the police and administration for maintaining peace in the city.
Speaking on the occasion, CCPO Ijaz Khan lauded the role of the peace committee and said that they can discourage sectarianism and promote inter-faith harmony in the society.
He also said that security of worship places had been strengthened in the wake of the recent suicide bombing at a masjid in the city.
He said the entry and exit points of the city were also being monitored by the law enforcers.

